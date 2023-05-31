Children's Hospital 2 strives to become top pediatric organ transplant center

The Children's Hospital No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City has just held a ceremony to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its establishment (June 1, 1978-2023).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the event.

On this occasion, the pediatric hospital was assigned to soon become a leading center for pediatric organ transplantation in the country.

Doctor Trinh Huu Tung, Director of the Children’s Hospital No. 2 informed that the hospital has step-by-step developed and gained many achievements in medical examination and treatment for children in the city and the whole country.

The Children's Hospital No.2 has become one of the four leading pediatric hospitals in the country in charge of examining and treating pediatric patients aged from birth to 15 years old in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities including the Southeastern, Central coastal and Central Highlands localities under the direction of the Ministry of Health.

The Children's Hospital 2 has a team of medical staff with rich experiences and high scientific and technical qualifications along with modern equipment investment.

Moreover, there are many departments such as organ transplantation, oncology treatment, pediatric neurosurgery, diagnostic endoscopy and so on for treatment of many different diseases to meet and serve the examination and treatment needs of all pediatric patients.

As for separation surgery, the doctors of Children's Hospital No.2 have successfully performed the separation of eight conjoined sets of twins so far, notably one-year-old twin brothers Viet Nguyen and Duc Nguyen being successfully separated on October 4, 1988.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc praised the great contributions of the Children's Hospital 2 to the healthcare works of children in the city and the whole country.

During the process of the city’s establishment and development, HCMC leaders always pay attention to the healthcare of residents, especially children.

At the current time, Ho Chi Minh City has three pediatric hospitals, being the Children’s Hospital No.1, the Children’s Hospital No. 2 and Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital. The city’s health sector has had a strategy to promote the development of these hospitals.

As for Children’s Hospital No. 2, the hospital took a mission to become a leading pediatric organ transplant center in Vietnam. Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that this is a very important and heavy task, which requires the best efforts of leaders, doctors and medical staff of the hospital.