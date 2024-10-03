Health

Cancer patients look forward to affordable pricing policy for treatment drugs

The Hanoi-based K Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Merck Healthcare Company Limited co-signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the treatment and care for cancer patients.

At the signing ceremony

The signing ceremony was held in the capital city of Hanoi on October 2.

Speaking at the event, Director of K Hospital Le Van Quang stated that Vietnam has a high mortality rate from cancer with more than 18,000 new cases and approximately 120,000 cancer-related deaths each year.

Despite recent advances and effectiveness in cancer diagnosis and treatment with high-tech techniques and new medications, patients face very high cancer treatment costs.

The signing of this cooperation agreement aims to realize the availability of better drugs and advanced techniques for cancer patients.

Illustrative photo

At the signing ceremony, K Hospital leaders also hoped that Merck Healthcare Company Limited would provide test kits and reduce the prices of medications, helping cancer patients have more opportunities to access various treatment drugs.

A representative from this company said that the company would strive to create affordable policies for Vietnamese cancer patients to have more opportunities to access treatment drugs.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

