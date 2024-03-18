Can Tho City strengthens human resources training in semiconductor industries

The Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and the Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City yesterday witnessed the signing ceremony on human resources training in the electronics and semiconductor industries.

At the signing ceremony

This is cooperation agreement between the Can Tho City Department of Science and Technology, University of Technology, Can Tho City, Can Tho City University of Engineering and Technology and Sun Edu International Education Joint Stock Company.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat speaks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highly appreciated Can Tho City for its pro-activeness in promoting and developing human resources serving for semiconductor industries.

Vietnam was valued as a country with huge opportunities and essential factors to develop an eco-system of semiconductor industries to promote its position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The country has attracted over 40 enterprises from developed countries like the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan and the Netherlands together with local enterprises such as Viettel, FPT, VNChip and so on joining the semiconductor market.

In order to take advantage of the chance, expand the scale and enhance the human resources quality, Can Tho City is focusing on building and developing high technologies and technology 4.0, strengthening investment for researching and training human resources in electronics and semiconductor industries.

The signing agreement on training human resources in electronics and semiconductor industries will create premises to spread and well prepare for highly qualified human resources in electronics and semiconductor industries at Can Tho City in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general.

Attending and delivering a speech at the event, Secretary of Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu hoped that the cooperation agreement would become practical and effective which would contribute to enhancing a better living condition from talented people with high qualifications, recognized by the society and bring stable income for laborers and so on.

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong