Vietnam, Denmark upgrade ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary and President To Lam and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen concurred in identifying economic, trade, and investment cooperation as an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen held talks in Copenhagen on October 20, agreeing to adopt a joint statement on upgrading the two countries’ relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Warmly welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Denmark, PM Frederiksen affirmed that the visit holds great significance as the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1971–2026). It demonstrates political trust and a shared resolve to bring bilateral ties into a new phase of development.

The Danish PM congratulated Vietnam on its immense and comprehensive achievements in the Doi Moi (Renewal) process, socio-economic development, and international integration. She highly valued Vietnam's increasingly important role and stature in the region and the world, affirming that it is one of Denmark's key partners in Southeast Asia.

For his part, General Secretary and President To Lam congratulated Denmark on its impressive development accomplishments, hailing the country as a developed economy, high competitiveness, and superior quality of life, standing at the forefront of green transition, renewable energy, science – technology, and innovation.

Discussing bilateral relations, the two leaders expressed delight that over 55 years of diplomatic ties, the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Denmark has grown increasingly deep, substantive, and diverse, aligned with the development priorities of both nations.

Evolving from traditional development cooperation, the countries have become trusted, equal, and mutually beneficial partners, marked by key milestones such as the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Building on the results achieved, the two leaders agreed on the need to capitalise on new opportunities and leverage the strengths of each country to generate new momentum for bilateral cooperation, thereby making practical contributions to the development goals of each nation.

On that basis, they agreed to adopt a joint statement upgrading Vietnam–Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This opens a new chapter in bilateral ties, establishing a new political framework and drive to promote extensive, substantive, and effective cooperation for the long-term benefit of both peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development regionally and globally.

Emphasising that Denmark is the second EU country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, PM Frederiksen expressed her hope to further step up cooperation with Vietnam in this new phase.

To realise the new framework, the two leaders agreed to enhance political trust by maintaining mutual visits and exchanges at high and all levels across Party, State, and people-to-people channels. They also agreed to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms and boost collaboration among ministries, sectors, localities, business communities, and the peoples of both countries.

Both host and guest concurred in identifying economic, trade, and investment cooperation as an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed to push ahead with the effective implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), promote market opening, facilitate deeper participation by businesses from both countries in global value and supply chains, and strive to increase bilateral trade turnover.

The talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen (third, right) in Copenhagen on October 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM Frederiksen spoke highly of Vietnam’s investment and business environment as well as development prospects, affirming Denmark’s wish to further expand bilateral economic, trade and investment ties. She expressed support for Danish businesses to increase their presence and make long-term investments in Vietnam, particularly in high-tech, environmentally friendly and high-value-added projects.

General Secretary and President To Lam commended the presence and positive contributions of leading Danish companies, including LEGO, Maersk, Pandora, Carlsberg and Vestas, as well as many others in Vietnam. He stressed the need to boost policy dialogue and investment promotion to translate cooperation commitments into concrete projects.

The two leaders agreed to further promote the effectiveness of the Green Strategic Partnership, turning cooperation in energy transition, climate change response and sustainable development into strategic, long-term priorities in bilateral relations.

PM Frederiksen affirmed Denmark’s readiness to continue sharing experience and technology and supporting Vietnam to develop renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, promote a just energy transition and fulfil its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Vietnamese leader called on Denmark to enhance support for Vietnam in improving its policy framework, mobilising green finance, fostering large-scale renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind power, and effectively implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in strategic infrastructure, seaports, logistics, green maritime transport and supply chain connectivity.

General Secretary and President To Lam welcomed Danish businesses’ participation in developing Vietnam’s seaport system, logistics centres, transport infrastructure and green transport corridors.

Alongside green transition, both leaders consented to promote science – technology, innovation and digital transformation as new drivers of bilateral cooperation. They pledged to advance ties in technology research, application and transfer in terms of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, biotechnology, biomedicine, digital technology and emerging industries. They also concurred in strengthening links between universities, research institutes, innovation centres and businesses in the two countries while promoting high-quality human resources training.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in healthcare, the circular economy, smart city development and climate change adaptation, adding that cultural, educational and tourism connections, local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges will also be expanded.

The Danish PM particularly appreciated the contributions by the more than 18,000 Vietnamese people living in Denmark, noting that they have integrated well into the host society, contributed positively to local socio-economic development and helped strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

On multilateral cooperation, the leaders shared views on regional and international issues. They agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and respect for international law, and promote ASEAN–EU relations in a substantive and effective manner.

Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to foster cooperation between Denmark and ASEAN, General Secretary and President To Lam stated.

Emphasising the need to translate cooperation commitments into tangible results, the Vietnamese leader and the Danish PM agreed to work closely together and direct relevant ministries and agencies to promptly and effectively implement the orientations, commitments and agreements reached, ensuring that the new framework for bilateral relations delivers practical benefits to the peoples of both countries.

General Secretary and President To Lam took the occasion to invite PM Frederiksen to visit Vietnam soon. The host accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Following their talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries.

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