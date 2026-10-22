International

UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel pays second visit to Ho Chi Minh City

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Screenshot (205).png
Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region 2 Command (L), welcomes Helen Taylor, HMS Spey’s commanding officer. (Photo: VNA)

The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City on October 22, starting a week-long friendship visit.

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Col. Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, and UK Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexandra Smith were among those attending the welcoming ceremony.

Helen Taylor, HMS Spey’s commanding officer, said the visit aims to strengthen UK-Vietnam ties and marks the first anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Taylor said HMS Spey is one of five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels in the Royal Navy. It has been permanently deployed in the Indo-Pacific since 2021, boosting the Navy’s regional presence and building strategic partnerships with regional allies, including Vietnam.

During the October 22-28 stay, the ship’s command team and crew will pay courtesy calls to leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command and Naval Region 2 Command. They will also join cultural and sporting exchanges with naval personnel and visit local historical and cultural sites.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port UK-Vietnam ties Ho Chi Minh City United Kingdom

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn