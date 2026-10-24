Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian Senate Speaker, House President

The host leaders described the Belgian House of Representatives' approval of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) as tangible evidence of the two countries’ determination and potential to expand economic and investment cooperation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (C) meets with Speaker of the Belgian Senate Vincent Blondel (L) and President of the Belgian House of Representatives Peter De Roover (R) on the afternoon of October 23, 2026. - VNA/VNS Photo

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Speaker of the Senate Vincent Blondel and President of the House of Representatives Peter De Roover on the afternoon of October 23 as part of his official visit to Belgium.

The Belgian parliamentary leaders warmly welcomed General Secretary and President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, describing the visit as significant at a time when bilateral relations are at their strongest. They said it will help consolidate political trust and generate fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

Praising Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and growing international standing, they affirmed their high regard for friendship with Vietnam and their wish to strengthen cooperation with the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The host leaders announced that the Belgian House of Representatives had voted to approve the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on the night of October 22, on the eve of the meeting. They described the move as tangible evidence of the two countries’ determination and potential to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation.

General Secretary and President To Lam welcomed the ratification of EVIPA, noting that King Philippe had personally conveyed the good news to him on October 23. He expressed confidence that the agreement will create more favourable conditions for collaboration, particularly between businesses from both countries.

The Vietnamese leader also expressed profound gratitude for the House of Representatives’ adoption in October 2023 of a resolution calling for support for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange, making it the first and so far only foreign legislative body to do so. He said the gesture has deeply moved the Vietnamese people, reflecting the friendship, humanitarian spirit and sincere solidarity with Vietnam’s efforts to address the consequences of war.

Both sides welcomed the increasingly close cooperation at all levels, from high-ranking leaders and governments to legislatures, localities, businesses and citizens.

The Belgian parliamentary leaders also praised Vietnam’s visa exemption policy allowing Belgian citizens to stay for up to 45 days, saying it helps promote mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges.Both hosts and guest agreed that parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in bilateral relations.

Highlighting the cooperation agreement signed in February 2025, General Secretary and President To Lam called for its effective implementation through exchanges of delegations and contacts between parliamentary leaders and specialised agencies, sharing legislative and supervisory experience, and promoting the role of parliamentary friendship groups, and closer coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums.

He noted that despite positive growth, bilateral trade remains below the level warranted by the two countries’ political ties, potential and advantages. With favourable conditions and seaport connectivity in place, Vietnam and Belgium should expand cooperation beyond cargo transportation into investment, economic development and other fields, particularly following the approval of EVIPA.

He also called on the Belgian parliamentary leaders to support the early elevation of bilateral relations to a new level and facilitate economic and investment cooperation, with science, technology and innovation becoming a priority area.

The Belgian leaders expressed support for stronger partnerships, including in cargo transportation and maritime security.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President To Lam conveyed National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s cordial greetings and invitation to visit Vietnam to the Belgian Senate Speaker and House President.

VNA