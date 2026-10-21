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Polish Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26.

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Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk (Photo: PAP/VNA)

The visit will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Wednesday.

Vietnam and Poland established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950, and marked the 75th anniversary of ties in 2025.

The relationship spans political dialogue, trade, education, science and cultural exchanges.

The two countries have also sought to deepen cooperation following former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Poland in January 2025, during which they agreed to work towards elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade reached approximately US$3.94 billion in 2025, up 14.8 percent year on year, according to Vietnamese government figures. Vietnam exports electronics, machinery, garments, footwear, coffee and other agricultural products to Poland, while Polish exports include machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food products.

VNA

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Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk diplomatic relations Vietnam exports

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