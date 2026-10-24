Vietnam seeks stronger UN support for AI, green growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to the United Nations and called for stronger cooperation in AI governance, green development during a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis ahead of United Nations Day.

On October 23, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator and head of UN organizations in Vietnam, on the occasion of United Nations Day on October 24.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung with leaders of United Nations organizations in Vietnam, on the morning of October 23. Photo: Viet Chung

At the meeting, the Prime Minister affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the important role of the United Nations in global governance and highly values the broad and substantive cooperation achievements between Vietnam and the United Nations over nearly 50 years since Vietnam joined the organization.

Vietnam will continue to make active and responsible contributions to UN efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, including participation in UN peacekeeping operations, promotion of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development initiative, and active support for UN reform efforts. Vietnam will also implement the UN Common Green House Agreement and cooperate with the United Nations on establishing an Asia-Pacific regional cybercrime prevention and control center in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the event. Photo: Viet Chung

Regarding future cooperation, the Prime Minister expressed hope that UN organizations would leverage their professional expertise and global partner networks to help Vietnam access knowledge, resources and policy and legal advice, while promoting cooperation in science, technology and innovation. He also called for support to help Vietnam access and gradually master strategic technologies and participate more deeply in global AI governance mechanisms.

The Prime Minister proposed that the United Nations accompany Vietnam in developing a green economy and a circular economy, ensuring energy security and promoting a just energy transition. He also called for support in developing human resources that meet the requirements of the digital era, as well as in formulating policies to address population aging, green transformation, climate change adaptation, and the development of smart and sustainable agriculture.

The two sides also agreed to soon finalize the Vietnam-United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the 2027-2031 period in line with Vietnam’s development priorities.

On behalf of UN organizations, Ms. Pauline Tamesis said Vietnam is becoming an increasingly important multilateral partner, acting proactively and constructively while transforming from an aid recipient into an active contributor to the United Nations.

She congratulated Vietnam on its remarkable socio-economic achievements and its practical contributions to international peace, security and development through peacekeeping activities, promotion of multilateral cooperation, South-South cooperation, and the sharing of development experience.

Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator and head of UN organizations in Vietnam, speaks at the meeting. Photo: Viet Chung

The United Nations highly appreciates Vietnam’s pioneering role in UN reform efforts and its active participation in digital transformation and global artificial intelligence governance. The United Nations Resident Coordinator affirmed that the United Nations supports and stands ready to accompany Vietnam in its new stage of development.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan