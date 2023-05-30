Cadence, SHTP cooperate in training microchip human resources

Cadence Design System, Inc and Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) signed a cooperation agreement on the development of electrical design engineers and the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc attended the event.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc thanked the cooperation from Cadence Design System, Inc as well as the support of ministries and agencies for the city in the microchip industry over the passing time.

In addition to the policies of the Party and the State in the development strategy of the microchip industry, Ho Chi Minh City has always been ready to facilitate the industry's development with mechanisms, policies, land fund and especially highly qualified human resources to lure investment in the fields of electronics and semiconductor.

Through the cooperation, Cadence Design System will provide IC design software tools along with training programs for students at universities in HCMC.

According to Head of SHTP Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi, the cooperation between the two sides is expected to bring positive effects, create opportunities for students to access the latest technology and methods in IC design and system design as well as learn about practical experiences in the field of electronics and microchips.

Michael Shih, Corporate Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific and Japan, Cadence said that Cadence Design System, Inc is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise.

Cadence wants to support the necessary skills and extensive knowledge base for Vietnamese engineers to contribute to the country’s high-tech development via granting access to Cadence software.

After the signing ceremony, the delegates of the ministries and Ho Chi Minh City visited the SHTP Chip Design Center (SCDC) and the International Electronics Training Center (IETC).