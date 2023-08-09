Businesses in HCMC asked to increase rice in stock amid soaring prices

Rice prices are climbing in the country; so, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade (DoIT) requested domestic rice exporters and suppliers to increase rice in stock for domestic consumption and exports.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade yesterday sent an official letter requesting domestic rice exporters and suppliers to actively increase rice in reserve to avoid the risk of scarcity of rice supply in the market.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that the department has requested exporters of rice to comply with regulations on rice purchase to ensure a balance between export and domestic consumption as well as maintain the level of reserve and circulation in accordance with regulations in rice export business.

Apart from that, enterprises that are subsidized for stabilizing rice prices in the market must comply with the city’s regulations in the market stabilization program. At the same time, they ought to have a plan to proactively deploy purchasing, stockpiling, ensuring enough amount of rice and exceeding the registered quantity in all situations. They must guarantee to provide high-quality rice.

According to Mr. Phuong, recent complicated developments in the market when many countries have banned rice exports have triggered the issuance of the aforementioned regulations. Countries’ bans of rice export has caused a sudden increase in the demand for rice exports; consequently, retail prices of the staple food in the country have jacked up.

Currently, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City also recommended that businesses need to purchase and deliver goods according to a reasonable schedule to ensure supply for the market while still maintaining adequate stock of goods to supply the market. Businesses were required to strengthen the inspection and control of their stores and affiliated distribution networks whether shop assistants fully comply with the provisions of the program on business activities and sell rice according to listed prices.

Modern distribution systems are necessary to forecast market demand and have a plan to purchase, reserve and promptly supply rice to serve the market in all situations. In addition, enterprises providing subsidized commodities and rice suppliers should liaise on rice distribution contracts for a long-term and stable delivery plan.

In the coming time, authorities in districts and Thu Duc City will strengthen inspection to ensure that the staple food is sold as per listed prices publicly. On the other hand, administrations will keep a close eye on market development and rice prices within their jurisdiction to have measures against commodity scarcity.