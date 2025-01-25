Businesses experiencing surge in early orders, signaling promising start

A wave of early orders is sweeping across businesses, creating a buzz of activity as the new year begins.

The production line of soft drinks of Tan Quang Minh Production - Trading Company

The commencement of the new year has witnessed a significant increase in orders across various sectors, including textiles, food processing, wooden furniture, and electronic components in Ho Chi Minh City. To effectively fulfill these orders, numerous factories are operating at full capacity, with the implementation of overtime shifts to ensure timely completion.

In preparation for the upcoming the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, numerous businesses have implemented proactive measures, including early recruitment plans to ensure an adequate workforce to meet anticipated demands. Concurrently, export-oriented enterprises are strategically leveraging the increased demand in key markets such as the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and the ASEAN region.

To ensure a smooth transition back to work following the Tet holiday, Tan Quang Minh Production - Trading Company Limited has implemented a staggered return-to-work schedule, as announced by General Director Nguyen Dang Hien. The first group of workers, comprising 75 percent of the production line workforce, will resume duties on the fourth day of Tet, with the remaining employees returning to work two days later.

The company has carefully planned its production schedule to ensure the timely delivery of orders exceeding US$30,000 to its valued partners in the United States. With a strategic focus on expanding into new markets, including Russia and Brazil, the company projects a significant revenue growth of approximately 16 percent in 2025.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu of the Board of Directors at Anh Kim Food Production Joint Stock Company, announced that 84 percent of the company's workforce is scheduled to return to work on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year. In the current year, AK Food has prioritized fulfilling domestic market demand and has engaged in close coordination with its partners to ensure the timely completion of large export orders prior to the Lunar New Year.

Nguyen Thi Thu acknowledged that 2025 promises to be a year with many positive signals for the development of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry in general and the hotel, tourism, and restaurant services (F&B) industry in particular.

The entrance of numerous new businesses into the market, coupled with the diversification of product lines, has fostered a highly competitive environment within both domestic and international markets. The bustling production activity witnessed at the beginning of the year not only reflects a strong sense of determination but also serves as a positive indicator for the overall economic performance.

Enterprises expect to make good use of current opportunities, overcome challenges to achieve new successes, and contribute to the country’s overall development.

On the other hand, enterprises also expressed concern when they still face many challenges including increased input material prices and logistics costs and the completely unstable international supply chain. Moreover, higher requirements from partners on product quality and delivery time have also impeded firms’ development.

In a dynamic and ever-changing market, Chairman Nguyen Anh Duc of the Vietnam Retailers Association underscored the crucial need for businesses to adapt to evolving consumer behavior and continuously innovate to maintain a competitive edge.

To mitigate potential risks, particularly within key export markets such as the United States and Europe, businesses are proactively implementing strategies such as increasing inventory levels and actively exploring new market opportunities, demonstrating a proactive and forward-thinking approach to business growth.

By Ai Van – Translated by Dan Thuy