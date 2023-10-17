Biotechnology to contribute 10-15 percent to GDP by 2045

The HCMC Biotechnology Center, Vietnam Biotechnology Association (VBA), and the HCMC Science-Technology Department yesterday co-hosted the 16th Asian Congress on Biotechnology, attracting the participation of 400 people worldwide.

The Congress, lasting to October 19, offers a chance for leading professionals from research units, training institutes, businesses in the world to discuss scientific advances, research results in various aspects of biotechnology as well as suitable strategies for global sustainability.

The event includes two plenary sessions and 36 session presentations for 16 key topics in the biotechnology branches, including agriculture and food, applied microbiology, medical biotechnology, nanobiotechnology, biomaterials, synthetic biotechnology.



In his speech, Director Dinh Minh Hiep of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development shared that the congress is an important scientific event for the promotion of scientific research and development of applied biotechnology to improve the medical capability for disease prevention, to ensure food security, to cope with climate change, and to boost economic development among Asian countries.

Being a tropical nation severely affected by climate change and transforming from an agricultural economy, Vietnam is highly aware of the critical role of biotechnology in its industrialization and modernization, its economic structural transformation, and its sustainable growth.

Therefore, Vietnam aims at becoming a country with a developed biotechnology industry, a center for smart manufacturing and services, a hub for innovative startup in the biotechnology field in Asia. It also sets the target of having its biotechnology contribute 10-15 percent to the GDP by 2045.

Director Hiep further informed that HCMC is currently training and trying to attract human resources in the biotechnology field while expanding its cooperation with other nations like the UK, France, Japan, Cuba.

The city has invested much in scientific research and biotechnology development. For instance, in agriculture, HCMC fosters studies on new plant varieties, animal breeds, ornamental fish; microbial products for crops, livestock, and aquaculture; vaccine to prevent diseases for aquaculture.