Binh Dinh to invest in US$8- mln Center for Research in Space Technologies

The South Central coastal province of Binh Dinh will spend around VND200 billion (nearly US$8 million) to invest and build the Center for Research and Application of Space Technologies.

The project aimed at training and providing human resources, equipment and technology in fields of astronomy and space for the whole country and Asia region.

Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Huu Ha has just affirmed that the provincial People’s Committee of Binh Dinh assigned a unit to chair and collaborate with the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province and relevant units to soon study and build the Center for Research and Application of Space Technology.

Accordingly, the project will be built at Quy Hoa Valley in Ghenh Rang Ward, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province near the Center for Scientific Discovery and Innovation (Explora-Science Quy Nhon).

When the new project is put into operation, it will help to popularize the sciences of astronomy and aerospace with advanced equipment, devices and learning materials.

With senior human resources from the Center for Scientific Discovery and Innovation (Explora-Science Quy Nhon), experts, scientists and lecturers will be likely to participate in training human resources in the fields of astronomy and space heading to form a group of profound research in the two fields.

Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Binh Dinh Province Nguyen Huu Ha added that in order to well implement the project as schedule, it is important to receive precious consultancy from international experts, especially the Vietnam Space Center on technology, equipment and learning materials.

It could be said that the project would be a network, chain link and carry-out services for the Vietnam Space Center.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong