Business

Binh Dinh to invest in road connecting science, technology urban areas

SGGP

The Central province of Binh Dinh will invest over US$43 million in a road connecting two science and technology urban areas.

q7b-8729-233.jpg.jpg
The Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area is now a hub for training and welcoming thousands of domestic and international scientists each year. (Photo: Dung Nhan)

Director of the Binh Dinh Provincial Traffic Project Management Board Luu Nhat Phong on February 16 announced that the unit assigned research and investment in a coastal road project connecting two key scientific and artificial intelligence (AI) urban areas in Quy Nhon City comprising the Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area and the Long Van AI Urban Area under direction of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province.

The project stretches 13.5 kilometers, with a designed speed of 60 kilometers per hour and a total investment of over VND1,100 billion (US$43 million).

The Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee has allocated over 1,620 hectares for these two urban areas, serving as high-quality training centers for science and technology professionals for the Central Highlands and the entire country.

Among them, the Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area has already developed several research and science education hubs, including the Quy Hoa Science and Education Center, the Science Discovery and Innovation Center, the TMA Innovation Park and the FPT Software Complex for research, production, and expert training in technology.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Binh Dinh province FPT Software Complex Quy Hoa Science and Education Center Science Discovery and Innovation Center TMA Innovation Park Long Van AI Urban Area

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn