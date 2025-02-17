Binh Dinh to invest in road connecting science, technology urban areas

The Central province of Binh Dinh will invest over US$43 million in a road connecting two science and technology urban areas.

The Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area is now a hub for training and welcoming thousands of domestic and international scientists each year. (Photo: Dung Nhan)

Director of the Binh Dinh Provincial Traffic Project Management Board Luu Nhat Phong on February 16 announced that the unit assigned research and investment in a coastal road project connecting two key scientific and artificial intelligence (AI) urban areas in Quy Nhon City comprising the Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area and the Long Van AI Urban Area under direction of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province.

The project stretches 13.5 kilometers, with a designed speed of 60 kilometers per hour and a total investment of over VND1,100 billion (US$43 million).

The Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee has allocated over 1,620 hectares for these two urban areas, serving as high-quality training centers for science and technology professionals for the Central Highlands and the entire country.

Among them, the Quy Hoa Science and Education Urban Area has already developed several research and science education hubs, including the Quy Hoa Science and Education Center, the Science Discovery and Innovation Center, the TMA Innovation Park and the FPT Software Complex for research, production, and expert training in technology.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong