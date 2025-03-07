Banks ordered to provide financial aid to rice farmers

The State Bank of Vietnam yesterday issued Official Dispatch No. 1595/NHNN-TD, prioritizing loans to rice farmers and exporters, particularly in the Mekong Delta, to ensure market stability and support the upcoming Winter-Spring crop.

Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)

This Dispatch is issued in implementing the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 21/CD-TTg, dated March 4, 2025 which addresses the imperative of maintaining rice supply and demand balance amidst the complex fluctuations of domestic and international markets.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has directed commercial banks to proactively manage capital reserves, ensuring the timely satisfaction of loan demands from individuals and enterprises engaged in rice production, processing, procurement, stockpiling, and distribution throughout 2025. Credit disbursements are prioritized for supporting the Winter-Spring rice harvest in the Mekong Delta, thereby facilitating farmers’ subsequent planting seasons.

Furthermore, banks are instructed to consider adjustments to loan limits and maturities, in accordance with regulatory frameworks, for enterprises demonstrating capacity and expertise in rice procurement, processing, and export. Simultaneously, they are to facilitate access to medium- and long-term financial aid for investments in warehousing, machinery, and rice processing and preservation equipment.

The SBV mandates the streamlining of loan application procedures, leveraging technological advancements to expedite credit access for individuals and enterprises, thereby mitigating disbursement delays attributable to bureaucratic complexities. Concurrently, banks are to continue implementing cost-reduction measures, lowering lending interest rates, and proactively sharing profits to support stakeholders.

The SBV also emphasizes the intensification of agricultural credit policies. Specifically, commercial banks are to prioritize the implementation of preferential credit schemes, including

agricultural credit policies pursuant to Decree 55/2015/ND-CP and Decree 116/2018/ND-CP, with a particular emphasis on lending within integrated production-to-consumption chains;

the lending program for linked production, processing, and consumption of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta, as stipulated in the Prime Minister's Decision 1490/QD-TTg, dated November 27, 2023;

the strengthening of bank-enterprise linkages, in collaboration with the Vietnam Food Association and the Vietnam Rice Industry Association, to disseminate timely information regarding credit policies available to rice exporting enterprises.

For SBV regional branches in the Mekong Delta, the SBV directs branches 13 (comprising the provinces of Tien Giang, Long An, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh), 14 (comprising Can Tho City, the provinces of Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Vinh Long), and 15 (comprising the provinces of Kien Giang, An Giang, Dong Thap, Ca Mau) to ensure that local commercial bank branches rigorously implement credit solutions supporting the rice sector.

Additionally, these branches are to collaborate with local state departments and agencies to execute bank-enterprise linkage programs, address challenges faced by rice exporting enterprises, closely monitor market and rice sector credit trends, and promptly report to the SBV and provincial or municipal People’s Committees in the event of applying feasible resolutions to address arisen problems.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thanh Tam