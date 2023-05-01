Banks banned putting pressure on staff to sell corporate bonds

The State Bank of Vietnam asked financial institutions to review the consultancy, introduction and information provision of corporate bonds and investment fund certificates of credit institutions.

Accordingly, the State Bank of Vietnam required the financial institutions not to put pressure on its staff and business units to introduce and provide information for customers, and investors on purchasing corporate bonds and investment fund certificates to reach the set targets.

Particularly, credit institutions must ensure that their customers and investors need to definitely understand the difference between corporate bonds, investment fund certificates and deposit certificates along with arising risks and issues, especially the risk of not being able to pay interest and principal of issued corporate bonds and so on.

Besides, customers and investors must be aware of their interests and responsibilities, including self-assessment, self-responsibility for their investment decisions and bear the risks arising in the investment and transaction of corporate bonds; responsibilities of relevant agencies and organizations.

On the other hand, the State Bank of Vietnam also directed the financial institutions to strengthen checking and internal control with the activities of providing corporate bonds and investment fund certificates to timely detect, prevent and strictly handle the violations.