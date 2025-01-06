Average CPI of 2024 surges 3.63 percent

The average Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the fourth quarter of 2024 surged 2.87 percent over 2023 while the index of the whole year was up 3.63 percent over 2023, reaching the set target of the National Assembly.

MS. Nguyen Thi Huong, the General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) in Vietnam, announces some important information at the press conference.

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam this morning announced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the whole country in December 2024 increased by 0.29 percent compared to the previous month, comprising uptrends in the urban and rural areas with 0.33 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Among the 11 main commodity and consumer services groups, there were nine groups with prices increasing over the previous month and two groups with a downtrend. The CPI in December 2024 surged 2.94 percent over the same period last year.

Among the 11 main consumer goods, there were eight groups with increasing prices and three groups decreasing. The average CPI in the fourth quarter of 2024 was up 2.87 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For the whole year 2024, the index increased by 3.63 percent compared to the previous year, reaching the target set by the National Assembly.

The basic inflation rate in the last month of 2024 was up 0.25 percent over November 2024 and 2.85 percent over the same period last year. The average basic inflation rate in 2024 surged 2.71 percent over 2023 and was lower than the average CPI of 3.63 percent.

The main reason leading to a surge in CPI was due to the increasing prices of food, household electricity, education and health services which were excluded from the list of calculating basic inflation.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Huyen Huong