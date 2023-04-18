Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan

President Vo Van Thuong handed over a decision appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu as Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan and the Republic of Marshall Islands, during a ceremony held on April 18.

Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, expressed his honour to receive the appointment in the year when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and the 10 years of the extensive strategic partnership.

He pledged to do his utmost to contribute to stepping up the bilateral relations during his tenure.

The diplomat promised to work hard on promoting cooperation in infrastructure investment and hi-tech development, digital and green transformation; and enhancing people-to-people exchange and relations between localities of the two countries.

Japan is one of Vietnam’s most important strategic partners in official development assistance (ODA), trade, and investment. The bilateral relationship has been constantly developing across fields.