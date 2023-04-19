Analytica int’l fair returns to HCMC

The seventh International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Biotechnology and Diagnostics (Analytica Vietnam 2023) opened in HCMC on April 19.

Organized by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event runs until April 21 at the Sai Gon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC).

It includes the participation of more than 200 well-known exhibitors such as Agilent, Eppendorf, Merck, Metrohm, Mettler Toledo, Shimadzu, Thiet bi Sai Gon (SISC Group), Waters from 15 countries and territories including Germany, the US, Japan, the UK, France, Russia, the Republic of Korea, India and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said as Vietnam is strongly shifting the focus of State investment in science and technology to the business sector, the ministry always wishes to support enterprises to enhance their capacity to access the world’s latest cutting-edge technology in order to improve governance, productivity, quality, the competitiveness of products and services on the market.

He hoped that the event is also a good opportunity for scientific and technological organizations, associations and businesses to gain access to the latest global technologies and equipment while expanding cooperation, reforming technologies and developing business production.

Analytica is one of the activities to promote the development of the hi-tech market and help local organizations and individuals directly access foreign suppliers of modern equipment to avoid risks in commercial transactions and technology transfer.

More than 30 conferences on environmental analysis, food analysis and food quality improvement as well as pharmaceutical analysis and clinical diagnosis will be held on the sidelines of the fair.