Agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus jumps over 62 percent in ten months

The agricultural, forestry, and fishery trade surplus reached US$15.21 billion in the first ten months, up 62.2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The sector’s total export revenue amounted to $51.74 billion, an annual increase of 20.2 percent.

Of the total, agricultural exports contributed the most with $27.38 billion, a rise of 25.6 percent year-on-year. Livestock products earned $423.5 million, marking a 2.7 percent increase. Fishery and forestry export revenues grew by 12 percent and 19.9 percent, reaching $8.33 billion and $4.05 billion, respectively. Salt exports brought in $4.6 million, reflecting a slight decline of 0.2 percent.

The US remained Vietnam’s largest market, accounting for 21.6 percent of the share, followed closely by China at 21.5 percent and Japan at 6.5 percent. Compared to last year, Vietnamese agro-forestry-fishery exports to these three markets increased by 25.9 percent, 11.4 percent, and 5.9 percent, respectively.

During this ten-month period, sector imports totaled $36.53 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.5 percent.

Currently, six agricultural goods maintain trade surpluses exceeding $1 billion. These include wood and woodwork products with a surplus of $10.91 billion, fruits and vegetables at $4.47 billion, coffee at $4.33 billion, rice at $3.68 billion, shrimp at $2.92 billion, and Tra fish at $1.54 billion.

