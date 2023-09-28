Agriculture, rural area – indispensable part of growth process: HCMC Party Chief

The 11 th Congress of the HCMC Farmers Association (tenure 2023-2028) successfully concluded yesterday with practical measures and directions for further development in the future.



In his instructional speech, Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised members of the HCMC Farmers Association for their cooperation in the 2018-2023 tenure to overcome obstacles and excellently fulfill the assigned goals.

He also asked for feasible solutions to address the current issues and encouraged more innovation in policy making as well as timely information distribution to farmers for better understanding and collaboration when implementing new policies, resolutions related to farmers themselves.



Agreeing with the directions for the 2023-2028 tenure, the municipal Party Chief stressed that no matter how much HCMC focuses on the industry and service sectors, agriculture is still an indispensable aspect for the overall and sustainable growth, and that farmers in the city can never stay apart from their counterparts in other provinces. Therefore, establishing smart villages alongside smart urban areas is an inevitable trend.

“Money from overly-done modernization and industrialization cannot bring back our beloved villages, and thus the city must follow the green growth model, valuing and protecting the environment, including precious villages”, said Secretary Nen.

To fulfill the assigned goals for the new tenure, the city Party Chief suggested that more innovative operation models honoring the community sense should be applied in the international integration era now.

The first steps could be to improve the quality and diversity of activities in the association, with a focus on adding more educated members and scientists. The role of different levels in the association for collecting feedback and proposals for building a better Party and government as well as timely addressing arisen problems must be promoted via frequent discussions among members. All should be done to protect the legal rights and benefits of farmers in produce production and consumption.



Secretary Nen then requested deeper administrative reform, quicker digital transformation in agricultural activities (from produce cultivation, processing, to distribution), better implementation of IT to improve the quality of the association’s activities, greater change in management methods, and more effective prevention of natural disasters and diseases.

There must be a particular focus on the switch from conventional economic models of ‘exploiting – processing – using – disposing’ into the sustainable circular economy model of ‘exploiting – processing and using – reusing – recycling’.



Another important request from the municipal Party Chief is to take good care of social security for poor members of the association via the schemes for sustainable poverty elimination, to increase the quality and reduce costs in the education and healthcare sectors, to closely monitor security and safety in rural communities, and to select association officials who are capable, passionate with agriculture growth, and rural development.

Finally, Secretary Nen informed that among various schemes and projects in Resolution No.11 of the HCMC Party’s Committee, the upgrade of rural districts into urban ones or even cities under the management of HCMC has attracted much attention of the public. Therefore, residents in rural districts should be cautious against ill intentions of speculators. Officials of the association must propagandize formal information in this matter for farmers to thoroughly understand the government’s policies, while the political system must strictly punish any law violations.



In the Congress, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers Association Luong Quoc Doan praised the great contributions of the HCMC unit to the general success of national farmer movements. He shared that many novel models and sound solutions introduced by the HCMC Farmers Association and other farmer movements in the city have become a valuable lesson for other provinces to learn.

On this occasion, the HCMC Farmers Association received the Government’s Emulation Flag, the Certificate of Merit from the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Farmers Association. In addition, 28 groups and 47 individuals are awarded with the Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee.