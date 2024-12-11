Business

ADB raises growth forecast for Vietnam in 2025 to 6.6 percent

SGGP

In its Asia Development Outlook (ADO) report, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) raised the growth rate of Vietnam to 6.4 percent in 2024 and 6.6 percent in 2025 instead of its previous figure of 6.2 percent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has just announced its Asia Development Outlook (ADO) report this morning


Accordingly, the ADO report reveals that economic growth in Asia and the Pacific region will remain stable this year and the following one. However, potential policy shifts anticipated in the upcoming administration of newly elected President Donald Trump are likely to impact the region’s long-term prospects.

Vietnam’s growth forecast has been upgraded to 6.4 percent in 2024, from a previous estimate of 6 percent, and to 6.6 percent in 2025, up from 6.2 percent.

The improved growth forecast for Vietnam stems from stronger-than-anticipated trade activities, a robust recovery in export manufacturing, and the continued implementation of fiscal support measures that have catalyzed economic expansion.

“Amidst escalating external challenges, accelerating public investment and implementing supportive fiscal and monetary policies are essential measures to further stimulate domestic demand,” the report recommends.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

ADB ADO growth forecast Vietnam economy economic recovery

