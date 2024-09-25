5th HCMC Economic Forum focusing on industrial transformation starts

The 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024 themed "Industrial transformation, a new driving force for sustainable development of HCMC” officially opened on September 25 with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) attend the 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was also Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Director of Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) Vu Hai Quan, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Hong Son, and more than 40 delegations of experts and officers of ministries, domestic and international organizations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and delegates attend the 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that HCMC has served its role as Vietnam's economic, financial, cultural, educational, and scientific center, contributing to the country's achievements. The city is now facing urgent requirements for improving the quality of life for residents and building a civilized, modern, and humane city.

Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, has assigned the task for the southern metropolis to become a modern industrial city by 2030, and develop into a modern industrial town in par with many other major cities in the region by 2045.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized that to achieve these strategic goals and solutions for sustainable development, HCMC has identified green transformation as a key task, industrial transformation as a driving force, digital transformation as a breakthrough task, and development cooperation as an essential duty.

At first, HCMC must focus on overcoming three challenges, including improving the socio-economic infrastructure, particularly in transportation, technology, and the environment; strengthening the workforce quality and administrative reform; launching specific policies to mobilize investment resources, resolve difficulties, and create more favorable conditions for the business community, he noted.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) Pham Binh An speaks at the forum. (Photo: SGGP)

The 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024 attracts more than 40 delegations of experts and officers of ministries, domestic and international organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) Pham Binh An, HCMC needs to pay attention to developing transport infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity, comprising road, airport, seaport, waterway, and railway systems; promoting clean energy and digital infrastructure; and carrying out the construction project of Can Gio International Transshipment Port.

Additionally, the city needs to support the development of industrial infrastructure, convert high-tech parks, industrial parks, and export processing zones into creative eco-industrial and high-tech zones; enhance investment in logistics infrastructure development; and accelerate digital transformation and green transition.

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh