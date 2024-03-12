360 delegates converge at EuroCham - Binh Phuoc Business Connection Forum

On the afternoon of March 12, in Dong Xoai City, the Business Connection Forum Industrial, Trading and High-Tech Agriculture EuroCham - Binh Phuoc Province 2024 took place with the participation of nearly 360 domestic and international delegates.

Delegates participating in the business connection forum

The event was organized by the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), and the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA).

The forum saw the participation of over 100 leaders from leading EuroCham member companies from 27 European Union member countries, such as Heineken, De Heus, Big Dutchman, Phileo by Lesaffre, Kilimo, Logwin Air and Ocean, Stolz Asia, The Fruit Republic, Biodevas, Lallemand, Hung Nhon Aust Export, as well as companies from the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham).

Ms. Tran Tue Hien, Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee, speaks at the forum.

In her opening address at the forum, Ms. Tran Tue Hien, Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee, highlighted the forum as an opportunity for Binh Phuoc to attract domestic and international enterprises and investors, including reputable and financially capable EuroCham companies, to invest in industries, commerce, high-tech agriculture, and digital agriculture.

By the end of 2026, with the completion of the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh Expressway and the North-South Expressway section from Gia Nghia (Dak Nong Province) to Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc Province), the distance from Binh Phuoc to HCMC is expected to reduce to approximately 70km. Moreover, the planned Trans-Asian Railway will provide a significant impetus for the province's socio-economic development.

The Binh Phuoc development plan has received approval from the Prime Minister, with an anticipated total industrial land area of 18,105 hectares by 2030. It includes the establishment of eight new industrial zones in the Southeastern of Dong Phu District, covering 4,200 hectares and strategically located near Binh Duong Province, HCMC, and Dong Nai Province to cater to investor needs.

Mr. Vu Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association (VIDA) and Chairman cum CEO of Hung Nhon Group, speaks at the forum.

Chairwoman Tran Tue Hien of the Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee emphasized Binh Phuoc's efforts to integrate globally, offering investors the most favorable incentives in terms of taxes, land rent exemptions and reductions, infrastructure connectivity support, vocational training, assistance for IT businesses, and adherence to international investment agreements.

Delegates visit a booth at the forum.

With its focus on the "four pillars of excellence" - well-developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, favorable policies, and efficient public services - Binh Phuoc aims to meet the diverse needs of investors, including the EuroCham. The province pledges to stand alongside and support businesses, ensuring the most conducive environment for investment, manufacturing, and business activities.

By Bui Liem, Hoang Bac – Translated by Bao Nghi