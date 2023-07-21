250 exhibitors from 50 countries to attend Vietnam International Defense Expo

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, the second of its kind, is expected to attract 250 exhibitors from 50 countries and territories around the world.

The expo is scheduled to take place in December 2024 as an activity to mark the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and All People's National Defence Day (December 22). It will feature a welcome flight, martial art performances, weapons and technical equipment displays, seminars, and bilateral meetings.

Inspecting the preparation for the event at Gia Lam airport in Hanoi on July 20, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien said that the expo is an important event for Vietnam to strengthen and expand international cooperation and defence relations with other countries. It offers an opportunity to popularise made-in-Vietnam technologies and products to international friends and Vietnamese people.

He emphasised the need to increase the proportion of foreign, new and high-tech weapons at the exhibition booths as well as organise sidfelines activities such as music and sport performances to promote the country and people of Vietnam to international friends.

The first Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 attracted more than 170 defence industry enterprises from 31 countries and territories.