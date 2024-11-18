Science/technology

2024 VinFuture Sci-Technology Week, award ceremony announced

The VinFuture Foundation on November 18 announced activities of the 2024 VinFuture Science and Technology Week and its award ceremony.

Accordingly, a series of events is scheduled to kick off from December 4 to December 7 in the capital city of Hanoi.

This year, VinFuture embraces the theme “Breakthrough Resilience” with four key activities, including the “Science for Life Symposium” all-day seminar which creates connections between the Vietnamese science and technology community and top scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs; VinFuture Discovery Talk Series; the 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony and a dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Prize Laureates.

Renowned speakers who are leading scientists in critical fields of materials science, artificial intelligence, air pollution and environmental research will participate in the activities. The highlight of events is the award ceremony honoring scientists whose achievements have significantly impacted the lives of millions, even billions of people globally.

The 2024 VinFuture Award Ceremony is scheduled to take place at night on December 6 at Ho Guom (Sword) Lake Theatre in the capital city of Hanoi.

Right after the 2024 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony, a dialogue with the 2024 VinFuture Prize Laureates will start.

Over the past four years, the VinFuture Award has increasingly affirmed its position as one of the world's most prestigious science awards.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

