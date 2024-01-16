Business

17 produce chains in Hau Giang successfully linked to wholesale systems

Director of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Hau Giang Province yesterday informed the achievements in the agriculture sector of the province.

Accordingly, Hau Giang Province now has three district-level units certified as meeting the new rural standards. 40/51 communes also met these standards (accounting for about 76.5 percent), including nine satisfying the advanced rural standards and two reaching the rural model ones.

Another prominent achievement is the classification of 266 agricultural products as ‘One Commune One Product’ (OCOP), consisting of 92 four-star rating and 174 three-star rating items.

More importantly, the agriculture sector was able to support the establishment of a food safety production chain for various merchandise items, especially seafood. Particularly, the bronze featherback fish chain in Hanoi now has an output of over 5 tonnes per month, the custard-apple tea chain of 300 kilos a month. The vegetables chain has entered many supermarkets, while the seedless lime chain is strongly welcomed in HCMC.

Until now, 17 produce chains in Hau Giang Province have obtained a certificate of safe product, eligible to circulate domestically and to export to other countries.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated Huong Vuong

