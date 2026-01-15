14th National Party Congress-Pivotal moment for defining VN’s strategic vision

Daniel Paul Leaf, Honorary Consul for Vietnam in Hawaii, expressed his hope that the decisions reached during the congress will continue to propel Vietnam towards its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by its centennial anniversary.

Daniel Paul Leaf, Honorary Consul for Vietnam in Hawaii (Photo published by VNA)

Daniel Paul Leaf, Honorary Consul for Vietnam in Hawaii, has described the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as a pivotal moment for defining the country’s strategic vision, setting socio-economic goals and shaping the long-term roadmap for national development.

In a letter sent to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung ahead of the landmark event, Leaf expressed his hope that the decisions reached during the congress will continue to propel Vietnam towards its goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by its centennial anniversary.

A long-time contributor to the promotion of bilateral relations, Leaf, a retired US Air Force Lieutenant General and former Deputy Commander of the US Pacific Command, said he has followed with deep admiration the strong and steady development of Vietnam–US relations. Since the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bilateral cooperation has deepened across trade, education and people-to-people exchanges.

He highlighted that Hawaii shares a unique bond with Vietnam, serving as a bridge across the Pacific that facilitates cultural understanding and economic collaboration. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts to further these connections. The Honorary Consul acknowledged and commended Vietnam’s continued leadership and constructive role within ASEAN.

Vietnam’s steadfast commitment to regional stability, economic integration and peaceful cooperation has rightly earned the country a position of influence and respect throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world. He wished the 14th National Party Congress great success in formulating policies that will ensure peace, stability and enduring prosperity for the Vietnamese people.

VNA