1-5 years old children required vaccination against measles

The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced that it has issued a directive to the People's Committees of districts, towns, and Thu Duc City to enhance vaccination services as part of the measles prevention initiative in the city.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health requested people's committees of districts, towns, and Thu Duc City to direct relevant departments to complete the list, review the vaccination history of children aged 1-5 in the area. Local administrations should sent their reports to the city Center for Disease Control to monitor and evaluate the progress of measles vaccination coverage in districts, towns, and Thu Duc City.

It's crucial to ensure that children between the ages of 1 and 5 receive their measles vaccinations before September 20.

At the same time, the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Police of districts, and Thu Duc City are instructed to urgently review and make a list of children aged 6-10 living in the city who have not been vaccinated against measles. Vaccination campaigns at schools and social protection facilities will be carried out first.

By Thanh Son - Translated By Anh Quan