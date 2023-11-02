VND166 billion to be spent on city health program

The municipal People's Committee has just issued the plan to implement the Ho Chi Minh City health program in 2023. A sum of more than VND166 billion will be spent on 20 programs. As per the plan, the city allocates more than VND2.5 billion to ensure vaccine coverage according to the targets set by the National Expanded Immunization Project, and proceed to control and eliminate some diseases that have vaccines to prevent; strengthen and improve the quality of the vaccination system.

Additionally, in its plan, the city allots more than VND46 billion to the infectious disease prevention program to minimize the incidence and death rate from infectious diseases compared to the annual average for the period 2016-2020 and the risk of disease outbreaks aiming to protect and improve people's health and socio-economic development.

Nearly VND15 billion is distributed to the HIV/AIDS prevention program to promote HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities to reduce the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, contributing to the overall goal of the National strategy to end the AIDS epidemic in Vietnam by 2030 as well as the control of the HIV infection rate in the community below 0.54 percent, the new HIV infection rate in the community below 0.03 percent. The program also aims to create a convenient environment, provide friendly services, avoid stigma and discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS; and minimize the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on development.

The city also dispenses more than VND10.5 billion from its state budget on the Non-communicable disease prevention program to strengthen control of disease risk factors, promote prevention measures, early detection and treatment management to limit the increase in the rate of diseases, disability and premature deaths related to cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes which are non-communicable diseases) in order to contribute to the protection and improvement of city dwellers’ health and the country's socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, the city assigns more than VND3.6 billion for the nutrition program to improve nutritional status, limit the increase in overweight and obesity, and improve stature, and physical strength.

The city also pays attention to students’ health conditions. It plans to spend more than VND1.5 billion on the school health program to take care of students’ health contributing to the reduction of disease incidence and control of the emergence and increase of infectious diseases for better learning.

Last but not least, the city will give money on the Tobacco harm prevention program with more than VND1.8 billion, the program to monitor the quality of clean water sources for domestic purposes and household latrine management with more than VND5.6 billion, the training program on waste management at medical facilities with VND60 million, the program to respond to climate change with more than VND609.1 million, the Tuberculosis prevention program with more than VND2.6 billion, the program to prevent and control chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma with more than VND535.6 million, the Leprosy prevention program with VND94 million, the Sexually transmitted infection prevention and control program with more than VND104 million, the Accident and injury prevention program with more than VND854 million, the Population and development program with more than VND70.5 billion, the Reproductive health program focusing on maternal, newborn and child health care with more than VND732 million.