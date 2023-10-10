VN to pour investment in reducing time for semiconductor research, production

The Science and Technology Ministry (MST) is going to apply policies and mechanisms to attract investments in semiconductor research, as concluded in its quarterly press conference yesterday.



Accordingly, Chief Nguyen Phu Hung of the Department of Science and Technology for Economic Technical Branches (under the Science and Technology Ministry) stated that the cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the US in the semiconductor field lately has become a great chance for the former to strongly develop its own semiconductor industry.

However, the toughest challenge at present is capable human resources since each hi-tech semiconductor chip type requires a specialized workforce for it. Statistics reveal that there are about 5,000 engineers of this field in Vietnam.

Seeing such great opportunities as well as serious challenges, MST has stressed the importance of research and technology transfer in the growth of this industry. It is also going to work with related ministries and agencies to ensure sufficient human resources for the industry.



MST plans to introduce suitable mechanisms and policies to promote the investment of both domestic and foreign businesses in laboratories and research centers for semiconductor located at educational institutes.

Carrying out at the same time will be policies to attract international talents and high technologies in the field. MST does encourage Vietnamese researchers and scientists working abroad to join in the process to develop the semiconductor chip industry in the country.

MST is going to actively seek technology transfer programs, bilateral and multilateral cooperation programs with countries strong in science and technology so as to own a workforce that can master the core technologies of this field.



Chief Hung further informed that MST prioritizes national-level scientific and technological programs related to semiconductor chip. It is going to collaborate with other ministries and state agencies to provide professional consultation to the Government and the Prime Minister when launching the national product scheme for semiconductor chip. Leading businesses in the country like Viettel, FPT, and CMC, as well as educational institutes can participate in the scheme to establish a full ecosystem from the designing to manufacturing stages.

Meanwhile, MST is going to develop investment policies and supply equipment for the measurement and evaluation of semiconductor chips in accordance with international standards, which is expected to reduce the production time.

MST has also reported to the Prime Minister the rising position of Vietnam in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), published on September 27, 2023.

The country increased two positions to stay at the 46th/132 nations and economies worldwide. It occupies the third position in Southeast Asia and the second among 36 Low-Middle-Income economies. It is one of the 7 middle-income countries to show the most improvements in innovation this decade. Vietnam is also one in three nations with impressive achievements compared to its development rate in 13 consecutive years besides India and Moldova.