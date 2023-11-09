Viettel exports flight training simulation system to Indonesia

Viettel High Technology Industries Corp. and PT Bandara Praniagatama (Indonesia) signed an agreement on the distribution of Viettel's flight command and cockpit training simulation system in the Indonesian market.



This agreement was signed within the framework of the Defense and Security Exhibition 2023, taking place from November 6-9 in Bangkok (Thailand).

Accordingly, in two years, PT Bandara Praniagatama will become the exclusive distributor of Viettel's ‘flight command and cockpit training simulation system’ in the Indonesian market as well as other international markets that PT Bandara Praniagatama is offering.

This is one key step in the market expansion plan for Viettel’s flight simulation products, and is expected to bring back tens of millions of USD to the company.

PT Bandara Praniagatama specializes in training pilots in Indonesia. It has been assigned by the Indonesian Ministry of National Defense and the Indonesian Military to seek partnership chances for the training of the country’s air force. The company has much experience cooperating with leading international partneres such as the Malaysian Air Force, Singapore Air Force, CAE Group (Canada), Lockheed Martin (the US).

The flight command and cockpit training simulation system by Viettel satisfies all training requirements of the Vietnam People’s Army as well as the military of other nations.