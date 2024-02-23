Business

Vietnam’s trade finance slows to a trickle

SGGP

A discussion about opportunities for expanding trade finance for Vietnamese to support manufacturers and importers to increase international trade with more active support from banks was held in Hanoi on February 22.

img-6368-1946jpeg-1-6308.jfif
At the discussion (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnamese policymakers, and commercial banks.

According to representatives of IFC and WTO, improving access to trade finance at reasonable costs could increase Vietnam’s import and export turnover by six and nine percent, representing an annual increase of the total trade value of goods of US$55 billion.

However, Vietnam's trade finance is not popular yet and dispersed as well as has high costs and provides basic business. In 2022, domestic banks supported only 21 percent of the country's total import-export turnover of US$731 billion. Banks mainly support domestic enterprises participating in regional trade rather than large multinational companies involved in global trade.

Because Vietnam's domestic trade finance is currently concentrated in domestic manufacturers, expansion of the coverage of trade finance will help improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese importers, promote production, and strengthen integration into the global supply chain, said Thomas Jacobs, IFC Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

According to importers and exporters, they do not receive support from banks due to high collateral requirements and complicated appraisal processes. On the supply side, in 2022, Vietnamese banks rejected an average of 12 percent of trade finance requests, mainly from small and medium-sized enterprises, equivalent to about US$20.3 billion of unmet demand. The reason for rejections is the lack of collateral and high credit risk.

To increase the number of businesses receiving trade finance, it needs to complete legal frameworks to address requirements on collateral, digital transactions, central bank conditions, and accountability framework as well as raise awareness of small and medium-sized enterprises and domestic suppliers on how to access trade finance, experts said at the workshop.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam’s trade finance International Finance Corporation (IFC) World Trade Organization (WTO) trade finance manufacturers Collateral

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn