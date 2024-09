Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will pay State visits to Mongolia and Ireland, attend the 19th Francophonie Summit and make an official visit to France from September 30-October 7.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will pay State visits to Mongolia and Ireland, attend the 19th Francophonie Summit and make an official visit to France from September 30-October 7.

He makes the visits at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Irish President Michael D. Higgins and French President Emmanuel Macron, respectively.

VNA