Vietnam's pangasius exports reach US$2 billion in 2024

In the past 11 months of 2024, Vietnam's export turnover of pangasius fish reached approximately US$1.8 billion, an increase of nearly 10 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) on November 28 reported that in the past 11 months of the year, the export turnover of pangasius reached approximately US$1.8 billion, an increase of nearly 10 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

In terms of consumption markets, China and Hong Kong (China) are still the largest consumers of Vietnamese pangasius. However, the total export turnover of pangasius to China and Hong Kong (China) in the first 11 months of this year decreased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching more than US$500 million.

Meanwhile, pangasius exports to the US market in the first 11 months of 2024 exceeded US$300 million, an increase of 28 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) To Thi Tuong Lan, Vietnam's pangasius exports to the Chinese market may face more challenges in the upcoming time due to significant competition from Russian pollock.

However, there are numerous opportunities for growth in the US market.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

