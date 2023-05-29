SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam’s overseas investment decreases 6.5 percent year on year

There were some 47 Vietnamese-invested valid projects in foreign countries with a total capital of US$142.7 million in the first five months of 2023, said the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Planning and Investment this morning.
However, it saw a decrease of 51.4 percent over the same period last year. Of 47 investment projects abroad that were granted new investment certificates, 16 projects poured more capital with an increase of $173.7 million or 3.9 times higher than the same period.

In general, Vietnam's investment capital abroad (newly and adjusted capital) reached $316.4 million, down 6.5 percent over the same period last year. Wholesale and retail, repair of cars, motorcycles, motorbikes and other motor vehicles reached $147.7 million, accounting for 46.7 percent of total investment capital. Investment in the information and communication sector reached $108.5 million, accounting for 34.3 percent while financial, banking and insurance sectors reached $15.1 million, accounting for 4.8 percent.

In the first five months of the year, Vietnamese businesses invested in some 20 countries and territories including Canada with $150.2 million accounting for 47.5 percent of total investment capital, Singapore with $107.6 million accounting for 34 percent, Laos with $26.3 million accounting for 8.3 percent, Cuba with $9.3 million accounting for 3 percent and Israel with $ 6.1 million accounting for 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign investors also poured investment into the Southeast Asian country. Approximately 962 foreign investment projects with registered capital of $5.26 billion in Vietnam were licensed, up 66.4 percent over the same period last year in terms of the number of projects and up 27.8 percent of the registered capital.

By Anh Phuong – Translated By Dan Thuy

