International

Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Belarus

The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus held a reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026), bringing together more than 300 guests.

The event was attended by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus S.V. Lukashevich, representatives of the two houses of the Belarusian parliament, leaders of major political parties, ministries, sectors and localities, heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Minsk, business representatives and Vietnamese nationals living, studying and working in Belarus.

Notably, Belarusian veterans who had served in Vietnam during the country's struggle for national reunification also attended the reception.

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Representatives of the Communist Party of Belarus attend the reception in Minsk on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026). (Photo: Published by VNA)

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Trung recalled the historic day of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He said the event embodied the Vietnamese people's enduring aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness, adding that Vietnam has grown into one of the Asia-Pacific's dynamic economies and is striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the valuable solidarity and support of international friends, including the Belarusian people. He noted that bilateral ties have entered a promising new phase since the two countries established a strategic partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's state visit to Belarus in May 2025.

He expressed confidence that the strategic partnership would continue to deepen, contributing to prosperity in both countries as well as peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

For his part, S.V. Lukashevich expressed pride in Vietnam's history and praised the Vietnamese people's resilience, courage and patriotism in overcoming formidable historical challenges and achieving national reunification.

He said the friendship between the two peoples has stood the test of time and is rooted in shared values, including the aspiration for peace and respect for historical memory. The establishment of the strategic partnership in 2025 has provided fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation, he said, highlighting the high level of trust and mutual understanding between Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and General Secretary and President To Lam.

The reception featured Vietnamese songs and dances performed by children from Vietnamese-language classes and Vietnamese students. Members of the Vietnamese community also introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to international guests.

The embassy also organised exhibitions showcasing Vietnam and its people, and as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamplus

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Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus Vietnam's National Day Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Trung S.V. Lukashevich First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus S

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