NA President receives outgoing French Ambassador

France attaches importance to Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and position in the region and the international arena, and wishes to accompany Vietnam in its new era of development, said outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi on September 3. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on September 3 received French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet in Hanoi, on the occasion of the diplomat’s completion of his term of office in Vietnam.

NA President Tran Thanh Man spoke highly of the diplomat's active and dedicated contributions to consolidating and deepening the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He expressed his delight at the positive and comprehensive development of bilateral ties, including parliamentary cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the French Parliament through delegation exchanges and meetings between their leaders, specialised agencies and parliamentarians. He noted that parliamentary cooperation has continued to prove effective, contributing to opening a new phase of development with an increasingly extensive and substantive collaboration framework for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two legislative bodies have also played an important role in overseeing the implementation of bilateral agreements and cooperation commitments, helping strengthen political trust and facilitating stable and sustainable bilateral ties.

As political-diplomatic, economic-trade, investment, science-technology, education-training, cultural, people-to-people and parliamentary cooperation continues to deepen, the top legislator called on the two countries to maintain delegation exchanges at all levels and existing collaboration mechanisms, and further promote ties between their localities.

Announcing the establishment of the Vietnam-France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, NA President Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature stands ready to work closely with its French counterpart to further improve the legal framework and facilitate bilateral cooperation, particularly for French businesses and investors in Vietnam.

For his part, Olivier Brochet expressed his appreciation for the attention and support from Vietnamese leaders, as well as the close coordination of the National Assembly, its agencies, the Government, ministries, sectors and localities throughout his tenure.

He said he was pleased to have witnessed and contributed to important milestones in France-Vietnam relations, particularly the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Sharing his impressions of his time in Vietnam, the diplomat showed his deep affection for the country and its people, culture and dynamic development.

He affirmed that France attaches importance to Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and position in the region and the international arena, and wishes to accompany Vietnam in its new era of development. He also spoke highly of the dynamic growth of bilateral ties, noting that cooperation between the two legislatures has made practical contributions to strengthening political trust and expanding multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will continue to maintain his affection for and interest in Vietnam and contribute to enhancing the traditional friendship and advancing the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner.

NA President Tran Thanh Man wished Ambassador Brochet continued success in his new position and expressed his hope that the diplomat will remain a close friend of Vietnam and contribute to further fostering the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

VNA