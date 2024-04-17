Vietnam’s financial market forecast to grow positively

The National Financial Supervisory Commission, BIDV, and the Asian Development Bank yesterday co-hosted a conference about the status of the Vietnam’s financial market in 2024.



According to Dr. Can Van Luc, Chief Economist of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam – BIDV, the financial market of Vietnam in 2023 gradually recovered, with more positives than negatives.

In 2024, this market is expected to develop even more as financial institutions will grow well to earn more profit.

This is because of a harmony among proactive, flexible monetary policies as well as stably low loan interest rates, which are the driving force for economic development. In addition, the capital supply structure of the economy this year and the following ones also shift towards the positive side, resulting in improvements in market liquidity.

In the conference, experts voiced several proposals, such as constructing a more balanced financial market, addressing trouble in the corporate bond market in order to reduce the pressure on medium and long-term capital sources for the banking system, helping to upgrade the ranking of the national stock market from ‘marginal’ to ‘emerging’ as planned.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thanh Tam