Vietnam's crypto market value tops US$220 billion

Vietnam has solidified its position as a global cryptocurrency powerhouse, with its market value exceeding US$220 billion, according to the latest analysis from global blockchain firm Chainalysis.

Illustrative photo

The massive transaction volume places Vietnam third in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, trailing only behind India with US$338 billion and South Korea with over $300 billion. This substantial growth signals Vietnam's potential to become a leading digital asset development center in Southeast Asia in the coming years.

Chainalysis data covering July 2024 to June 2025 reveals that the Vietnamese crypto market saw a robust 55 percent growth rate. However, experts highlight that the increase signifies a crucial shift, as the market is moving past a hot phase that relied heavily on speculative waves, toward a more mature and sustainable development phase.

Further substantiating this trend, the Vietnamese Government has recently issued Resolution 05/2025, which officially permits the trial of the crypto asset market within the nation, commencing on September 9, 2025. This regulatory transparency is anticipated to promote stability and draw increased institutional interest.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan