ASEAN accounting conference to take place in Hanoi later this month

This morning, in Hanoi, the Vietnam Federation of Accountants and Auditors (VAA) held a press conference to provide information about the 24th ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA 24) Conference and the 141st AFA Council Meeting.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online participation. The main sessions and side events will be held directly, with the expected attendance of 1,500 domestic and international delegates; simultaneously, 2,000 delegates, professional organizations, and experts will connect via the online conference platform.

The 24th AFA Conference, themed “Green Accounting and Finance – Shaping a Sustainable Future,” will focus on crucial topics such as green accounting, sustainability reporting, green finance models, and the role of technology in sustainable development. The event will include three discussion sessions with the following themes: “Sustainable Accounting and Reporting – A Foundation for Transparent Green Finance”; “Green Finance Models and Practices”; and “Training, Technology, and the Sustainable Future.”

The event not only affirms the position of Vietnam’s accounting and auditing sector on the international stage but also creates a valuable opportunity to strengthen connections and professional exchange with international organizations, contributing to the promotion of integration and the application of global accounting standards.

The conference will form a forum for sharing practical experiences, updating technological trends, and developing future human resource training models to meet the requirements of green and digital transformation in the fields of finance, accounting, auditing, and economic governance in a globalized environment.

According to the Organizing Committee, the information and content exchanged will provide policy direction for the accounting and auditing profession in the ASEAN region and Vietnam, thereby closely linking state management agencies, professional organizations, and the business community.

Professor Doan Xuan Tien, President of the Vietnam Federation of Accountants and Auditors (VAA) cum President of the ASEAN Federation of Accountants, said at the press conference that the ceremony for the handover of the AFA Chairmanship will take place transferring the position from Vietnam (2024–2025 term) to Indonesia (2026–2027 term).

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan