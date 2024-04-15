Vietnam’s agricultural products appeal to foreign customers

Vietnam's agricultural products were sold well in foreign markets in Q1, with a surge in both volume and prices documented.

Vietnamese durian is expected to maintain its reign in the Chinese market. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), durian exports brought home US$254 million in the first three months of the year, shooting up 66 percent against the same time last year.

Vietnam shipped some 32,750 tons of the fruit worth US$161 million to China during January – February, overtaking Thailand to become the largest exporter of the staple to the northern neighbour.

The country accounted for nearly 60 percent of the total market share of durian in China, well above the 32 percent in 2023.

Within less than two years, Vietnamese durian made a giant stride in the market of more than 1 billion consumers, and the fruit is expected to maintain its reign in this market for a long time thanks to bumper crops, competitive prices, and rapid transportation.

In the same vein, coffee has been on its heyday after more than 30 years reaching out to the European market. The country gained nearly US$1.9 billion from exporting 800,000 tons, up 54.2 percent in value and 44.4 percent in quantity year-on-year.

As coffee bean is now sold at around US$4,000 per ton, it is possible to achieve the set target of US$5 billion in export revenue this year, experts have said.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese banana has won the taste of the Republic of Korea, China’s Hong Kong, and Japan, among others. Vietnamese fresh banana has hit the shelves of more than 90 AEON stores in Hong Kong while the Philippines, China’s Taiwan, and Singapore were the main supplier previously.

Rice made a great contribution to Vietnam’s farm produce export growth in the three-month period. More than 2 million tons were shipped abroad for US$1.37 billion, a year-on-year rise of 12 percent in volume and 40 percent in value.

Vietnam, among the world’s top three rice exporters, is pinning a high hope for rice export this year, given its stable production and India’s export ban.

Besides, the export of Vietnamese fishery products made a breakthrough in the period with nearly US$1.9 billion in revenue, up nearly 2 percent from the same time last year. The items have been in the shopping list of consumers in 170 countries and territories.

Japan, the US, and China are the key markets of Vietnamese fishery products. Particularly, Vietnam has surpassed its rivals such as Ecuador, India, and Indonesia in shrimp shipments to China.

Experts held that they should zone off quality cultivation area, strictly comply with food safety and hygiene standards and quarantine requirements of fastidious markets, and build brands for their products.

Vietnamplus