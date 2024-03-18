Vietnamese, Uzbek foreign ministers hold talks

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his visiting Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Hanoi on March 18.

At the talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son his visiting Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: VNA)

Stressing that it is the first visit to Vietnam by an Uzbek foreign minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, Son said this occasion serves as an opportunity for both sides to review and agree on directions and measures to strengthen the longstanding friendship and to promote practical bilateral cooperation in areas of their strengths.

He took note of the impressive growth of bilateral trade between 2021 and now, averaging over 30 percent per year. In 2023, the figure reached US$159.7 million, up 32 percent year on year.

Vietnam always values its relations with traditional friends, including Uzbekistan, the minister affirmed, hoping that the two nations will continue to leverage their political foundation and good relations, creating new momentum for enhanced cooperation that aligns with their needs, desires, and strengths.

Saidov, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from March 17-19, praised the results of Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and “bamboo” diplomacy, which have contributed to enhancing its position in the region and the world.

Stating that Vietnam is among Uzbekistan's traditional and important partners in the region, he expressed his desire to deepen the bilateral collaboration towards effectiveness, especially in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, and education.

Saidov expected that Vietnam would serve as a bridge to help Uzbekistan further strengthen its cooperation with the region, including the expansion of joint work between ASEAN and Central Asia.

The ministers exchanged information on their respective country’s socio-economic development, major foreign policy directions, while reviewing the bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached by high-level leaders in the past period.

They agreed that the Vietnamese and Uzbek foreign ministries need to maintain their information exchange mechanism, enhance coordination, and play a coordinating role to connect the two countries' ministries and sectors to explore potential and seek new collaboration opportunities.

On this occasion, Son thanked Uzbekistan for creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese expat community in the country.

