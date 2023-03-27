Vietnamese students in Cambodia enhance solidarity through exchange activities

Delegations of Vietnamese students studying at Cambodia’s National Defense University and Royal University of Phnom Penh set up a twinning relationship at a ceremony in the Cambodian capital city on March 26.

The act aims to strengthen exchange, coordination, and mutual support in their activities, especially learning. Under the documents signed at the event, the two sides will jointly organise annual exchange activities on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26).

Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang highlighted the significance of the event, praising the students in the country for their efforts to overcome difficulties and gain good achievements in their studies.

Students in the two universities have engaged themselves in activities held by the embassy and the Vietnam Defence Attaché agency in Cambodia, and significantly contributed to activities within the Vietnam – Cambodia and Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Year, and the 55th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations, the diplomat said.

He expressed his hope that Vietnamese students will make more contributions to developing and further promoting the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship in the future.