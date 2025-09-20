Vietnamese student wins 2nd prize at 54th UPU Int’l Letter-Writing Competition

Pham Doan Minh Khue, a 10th-grade student of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City, has been awarded Second Prize at the 54th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2025.

Pham Doan Minh Khue, a 10th-grade student of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City, has been awarded Second Prize at the 54th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2025.

The information was confirmed by Vietnam Post Corporation, following the official announcement by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) during the closing ceremony of the 28th Universal Postal Congress, held in Dubai (UAE) on September 19.

The 54th UPU (Universal Post Union) International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People 2025 attracted more than 1.6 million entries from 65 countries around the world. The gold medal (first prize) was awarded to a student from Turkey, while the silver medal (second prize) went to Pham Doan Minh Khue of Vietnam. The bronze medal (third prize) was presented to a participant from Burkina Faso, a West African nation.

Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, and Mr. Marjan Osvald, Deputy Director General, present the First, Second, and Third Prizes to the winning students.

Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, and Mr. Marjan Osvald, Deputy Director General, present the Second Prize to Pham Doan Minh Khue.

This marks the 19th time a Vietnamese student has received an international award in the UPU International Letter-Writing Competition since Vietnam’s first participation 37 years ago. To date, Vietnam has secured two First Prizes, two Second Prizes, eight Third Prizes, and six Encouragement Awards.

Under the theme "Imagine you are the ocean: Write a letter to someone explaining why and how they should take good care of you," participants will explore the ocean's beauty, the challenges it faces, and people's shared responsibility to preserve it. The contest is open to children between the ages of 9 and 15 to write letters that inspire action to protect and conserve the ocean.

Minh Khue’s letter stood out among over 1.5 million entries nationwide, earning the First Prize at the 54th UPU International Letter-Writing Competition’s national round in Vietnam.

By Tran Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh