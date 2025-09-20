Education

Vietnamese student wins 2nd prize at 54th UPU Int’l Letter-Writing Competition

SGGP

Pham Doan Minh Khue, a 10th-grade student of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City, has been awarded Second Prize at the 54th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2025.

upu-01-7836-8952.jpg
Pham Doan Minh Khue, a 10th-grade student of Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Da Nang City, has been awarded Second Prize at the 54th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2025.

The information was confirmed by Vietnam Post Corporation, following the official announcement by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) during the closing ceremony of the 28th Universal Postal Congress, held in Dubai (UAE) on September 19.

The 54th UPU (Universal Post Union) International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People 2025 attracted more than 1.6 million entries from 65 countries around the world. The gold medal (first prize) was awarded to a student from Turkey, while the silver medal (second prize) went to Pham Doan Minh Khue of Vietnam. The bronze medal (third prize) was presented to a participant from Burkina Faso, a West African nation.

upu-03-4207-6378.jpg
Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, and Mr. Marjan Osvald, Deputy Director General, present the First, Second, and Third Prizes to the winning students.
upu-02-189-8062.jpg
Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU, and Mr. Marjan Osvald, Deputy Director General, present the Second Prize to Pham Doan Minh Khue.

This marks the 19th time a Vietnamese student has received an international award in the UPU International Letter-Writing Competition since Vietnam’s first participation 37 years ago. To date, Vietnam has secured two First Prizes, two Second Prizes, eight Third Prizes, and six Encouragement Awards.

Under the theme "Imagine you are the ocean: Write a letter to someone explaining why and how they should take good care of you," participants will explore the ocean's beauty, the challenges it faces, and people's shared responsibility to preserve it. The contest is open to children between the ages of 9 and 15 to write letters that inspire action to protect and conserve the ocean.

Minh Khue’s letter stood out among over 1.5 million entries nationwide, earning the First Prize at the 54th UPU International Letter-Writing Competition’s national round in Vietnam.

By Tran Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

54th edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in 2025 Pham Doan Minh Khue UPU International Letter-Writing Competition

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn