HCMC to ban phone use during school break times

Amidst technology boom, uncontrolled use of mobile phones can lead to negative consequences like data leaks, cyberbullying, and online abduction, said a municipal official.

Students at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School during a break time (Photo: laodong.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City plans to roll out restrictions on mobile phone and electronic device use during break times at schools, starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

The initiative will be piloted at 16 schools before being expanded across the city from January 2026, heard a conference held by the municipal Department of Education and Training on September 18.

To ensure the policy’s effectiveness, schools will adopt multiple measures, including communications campaigns to raise students’ awareness about the risks of overusing electronic devices and the organization of alternative activities like sports events, cultural performances, folk games, reading sessions, and life skill clubs.

Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Director of the department Nguyen Van Hieu said that amidst the technology boom, uncontrolled use of mobile phones can lead to negative consequences like data leaks, cyberbullying, and online abduction.

The sector is working to guide students towards rational use without affecting their studies or essential communication, he said, adding that break times should be an opportunity for students to engage with friends and teachers to build a safe and friendly environment.

HCMC is now home to over 3,500 schools with some 2.5 million students. Under existing rules, students are allowed to use mobile phones in class for learning purposes with teachers’ permission, and they are not prohibited from using them during recess.

