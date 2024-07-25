Vietnamese spend nearly VND150 trillion on online shopping

The figures demonstrate the robust e-commerce market of Vietnam as well as ability of sellers to take advantage of online shopping trends, the report said.

Vietnamese consumers spent VND143.9 trillion (US$5.68 billion) buying 1.53 million items on five e-commerce platforms in the first half of this year, representing a rise of 54.91 percent and 65.55 percent over the same period last year, respectively, according market analysis firm Metric.

However, Metric pointed out that the growth mainly came from TikTok Shop and Shopee.

Only Tiktok Shop and Shopee registered positive growth rates of 150.54 percent and 65.96 percent in revenue in the period.

Meanwhile, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo saw negative growth in both revenue and sale volumes. The report pointed out that Lazada’s revenue fell by 43.81 percent and Tiki by 48.55 percent.

Metric said that both Shopee and Tiktok Shop successfully took advantage of livestream shopping trend, while notably, the number of shop malls increased by 12.29 percent in the period.

The top 10 brands with the highest e-commerce revenue included only one Vietnamese brand – Vinamilk - raising a need for domestic brands to develop business strategies to compete in the domestic e-commerce market.

Metric predicted that the demand for school supplies with prices of below VND50,000 per item will increase in August and early September as a new school year begins.

VNA