Top leader hosts special friendship program for RoK President

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, on April 24 presided over a special friendship program in honor of the visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, Kim Hye Kyung.

General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, together with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, Kim Hye Kyung, visit the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, themed “Thang Long: Millennial Sacred Vitality and Cultural Depth,” was held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi.

The program conveyed a message highlighting the continuity of tradition; the harmonious convergence between past and present; as well as the spirit of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and countries around the world.

General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, toured the exhibition halls titled “A Thousand Years of Thang Long–Hanoi History from Underground” and “Treasures of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel,” which showcase several artifacts recognized as National Treasures.

At the main hall of Kinh Thien Palace, the two leaders and their spouses attended a traditional art performance program featuring Xoan singing of Phu Tho Province, Nha Nhac (royal court music), Chau Van (spiritual singing), and the most unique dance of Luc Cung Hoa Dang (six floral lamp worship offerings), among others.

General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, together with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, Kim Hye Kyung, visit the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, together with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, Kim Hye Kyung, attend a welcoming art performance program. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh