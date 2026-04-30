Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 marks new milestone in Abyei

During the recent handover ceremony of the 37km-long Abyei – Agok road, hundreds of local residents lined both sides, waving to members of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4.

Members of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4 are deployed to Abyei in September 2025. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

During the recent handover ceremony of the 37km-long Abyei – Agok road, hundreds of local residents lined both sides, waving to members of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4, who had upgraded it as part of their ongoing services for the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

According to the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, the Abyei – Agok road holds special strategic significance for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) as local authorities and residents have always longed for convenient transportation links between the North and the South. The only vital transportation route serving patrol, humanitarian relief, and public travel had severely deteriorated after many years of use due to the soil conditions and prolonged heavy rainfall.

Immediately after receiving the assignment from the mission and at the request of the local authorities, the Vietnamese team promptly developed a plan, mobilised maximum manpower and equipment, and implemented a comprehensive approach to accelerate the upgrade.

After 85 days of continuous construction, a large volume of work was completed, with nearly 300,000 cubic metres of black soil and approximately 70,000 cubic metres of sand excavated and filled; the roadbed was widened from 10 to 14 metres, with some sections reaching 20–25 metres; over 31,700 cubic meters of murram was laid; and a drainage system was installed.

The road was completed 35 days ahead of schedule, ensuring smooth traffic flow for even heavy vehicles.

At the handover ceremony, UNISFA Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha assessed that since the mission was established in 2011, this is the first project of such significant importance and scale for the people of the region.

He stressed that the completion of the road is an unprecedented achievement, opening up opportunities for infrastructure connectivity and enhancing security in the area. The Vietnamese team’s efforts deserve recognition.

Chief of Mission Support Division of UNISFA Uchenna Odenigbo said that opening the road before the rainy season brings a double benefit of improving travel conditions for locals and enhancing the logistical support capacity of the mission.

Arop Deng Kuol, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Abyei Special Administrative Area, expressed his sincere gratitude for the contributions ofVietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 4. He stated that the previously severely dilapidated road has now become one of the best quality ones in the area, contributing to improving the local landscape and improving the life quality of its people.

Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Van Cuong, head of Engineering Unit Rotation 4 and Commander of the Vietnamese Forces at UNISFA, affirmed that the unit always strives to bring the best values to the local community.

The team also received a letter of commendation from the Chief Administrator of the Abyei Special Administrative Area. The letter acknowledged the unit’s effective coordination with local authorities and UNISFA, its professional, disciplined, and highly efficient performance, its completion of the road ahead of schedule before the rainy season, and its implementation of several important projects such as repairing Banton Bridge and improving key roads serving the mission's operations and the life of the local population.

The letter requested that UNISFA consider recognising the team as an outstanding unit and expressed a desire for continued cooperation in the future.

Along with completing the construction project, the team also carried out practical humanitarian support activities. On this occasion, hundreds of essential supplies and school supplies were handed directly to needy families, bringing joy to the children of Abyei. A highlight of the programme was the transportation of 10 standard hospital beds from Vietnam to support the local health sector.

VNA