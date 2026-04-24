Netherlands National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a reception to mark the Netherlands’ National Day, highlighting strong and growing bilateral ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

On the evening of April 23, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City organized a reception to celebrate the Netherlands National Day, with participation of Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, along with representatives from city departments, agencies and members of the Dutch community in the city.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Raissa Marteaux emphasized that the National Day not only marks the birthday of King Willem-Alexander (April 27) but also symbolizes the Dutch spirit of innovation, creativity and unity.

Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux speaks at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP/Thuy Vu)

She noted that relations between the Netherlands and Vietnam continue to develop positively, with the Netherlands maintaining its position as the largest EU investor and one of Vietnam’s key trading partners. Cooperation is expanding in areas such as seaport infrastructure development, water management, flood mitigation, sustainable agriculture, education and semiconductor technology.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh affirmed that Vietnam–Netherlands relations are a dynamic, effective and substantive partnership built on more than four centuries of historical ties and continuously strengthened through strategic cooperation frameworks.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh delivers remarks at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP/Thuy Vu)

He noted that the Netherlands is currently the largest EU investor in Ho Chi Minh City, with total registered capital exceeding US$8.2 billion. The city maintains cooperation with Dutch localities such as Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Emmen; and is implementing practical projects in infrastructure development, flood control and sustainable transition. Numerous Dutch brands have also become familiar to local consumers.

The city leader highly valued the role of the Dutch Consulate General as a bridge for cooperation and reaffirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to further facilitating deeper, more effective, and sustainable bilateral ties, contributing to the broader Vietnam–Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership in the coming years.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong